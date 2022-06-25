LIVE: 122nd day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukraine officials said troops in Sievierodonetsk ordered

to withdraw, very little left to defend in the bombed-out

eastern city, where hundreds of civilians remain trapped in a

chemical plant. Meanwhile, Sievierodonetsk’s twin city Lysychansk is to become the next main focus of fighting, pro-Russian regional leader said.

07:17 CEST



Russia launched at least 20 missiles across the border targeting north Ukrainian regions – media

Belarusian media reports that Russian aircraft launched the missiles from the Belarusian airspace targeting Ukraine's Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr oblasthttps://t.co/uLNfM90t2g

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 25, 2022