LIVE: 122nd day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukraine officials said troops in Sievierodonetsk ordered
to withdraw, very little left to defend in the bombed-out
eastern city, where hundreds of civilians remain trapped in a
chemical plant. Meanwhile, Sievierodonetsk’s twin city Lysychansk is to become the next main focus of fighting, pro-Russian regional leader said.
07:17 CEST
Russia launched at least 20 missiles across the border targeting north Ukrainian regions – media
Belarusian media reports that Russian aircraft launched the missiles from the Belarusian airspace targeting Ukraine's Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr oblasthttps://t.co/uLNfM90t2g
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 25, 2022
