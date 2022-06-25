Russian strategy is to ruin Ukrainian nation: expert for TVP World

I think Russia’s strategy is to just ruin the Ukrainian nation, Mariya Heletiy PhD, deputy chief of party at the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in Ukraine, said during her interview with TVP World, commenting on the atrocities being committed in the war-torn country.

She pointed out the fact that the Russian army established so-called “filtration camps” to mass-deport Ukrainian citizens into the country.

As she stressed, many Ukrainians, especially male, are killed during the process.

