World News 24.06

The US Supreme Court has overturned an earlier decision reached in Roe v Wade which had made abortion a constitutional right. This means that individual states are now free to craft their own laws on abortion.

Roe v. Wade overturned

The US Supreme Court has overturned an earlier decision reached in Roe v Wade which had made abortion a constitutional right. This means that individual states are now free to craft their own laws on abortion. It will remain legal in vast swathes of the country, particularly where the Democratic party holds power.

Ukrainians retreat from Sievierodonetsk



Ukrainian forces are withdrawing from Sievierodonetsk, which has been the key flashpoint of the war for the last few weeks. The fall of the city marks the most significant victory for the Russians since the surrender of Mariupol.

Food crisis spreads

A global food crisis, brought on by the Russian blockade of Ukrainian grain exports, is becoming more likely. The Middle-East, North Africa and even Sri Lanka have already been severely affected. A G7 summit in Berlin seeks solutions.

European Ukraine reactions

The residents of Kyiv celebrate the decision of the European Council to give EU Candidate status to both Moldova and Ukraine. European leaders share their thoughts on the future of the war-torn country.

Ghost towns of Ukraine

Almost 4 months of war in Ukraine has left many cities devastated by bombing and now in Russian hands. Citizens left behind, try to survive amongst the ruins, battling hunger, thirst and a lack of medical aid.

Sino-Russian axis splinters

Chinese President Xi Jinping alludes to the ongoing war in Ukraine at the BRICS Business Forum. Some observers view his comments as signalling a possible rift in what had been a close relationship between Russia and China.

Airlines on strike

Air passengers across Europe have been facing lengthy delays and the cancellation of hundreds of flights, as the pilots and staff of several Airlines in Europe go on strike.

315 scheduled flights have already been cancelled, which were to have been used by over 40 000 passengers.

UK’s Johnson in Rwanda

The UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and Prince Charles visited Rwanda for a Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting. The small African country strengthened its ties with the UK over the latter’s plans to resettle migrants there.

New gun safety regulation

In the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the US Senate has passed the first new gun safety legislation since 1994. Although it does not entail any sweeping or groundbreaking changes, it may hold important symbolic value given the current spate of gun violence across America.

Lunar landings on Etna

Lunar landing robots are being tested in the unique environment of Sicily’s famous volcano Mount Etna. Although separated by hundreds of thousands of kilometres, there is more than meets the eye when it comes to similarities between Etna and the Moon, which make such tests very worthwhile.