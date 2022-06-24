Pulse of Culture 24.06

In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our host Katarzyna Sanocka took a closer look at the ongoing Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts.

After a two-year break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the most important music festival in Great Britain has returned. The most anticipated concerts are to take place from Friday to Sunday.

Paul McCartney, 80, is to perform on Saturday, surrounded by much younger vocalists.

This episode also focused on the most interesting premieres in electronic music, folk and rock, highlighting vocalists such as Paulo Nutini, Lykke Li and James Bay.

What’s more…

The world-famous French acrobat and highliner Nathan Paulin has just set a new world record, covering the distance of 2,200 metres walking on a tightrope.

A performance of the legends of Afrocuban jazz – Chucho Valdés and Paquito D’Rivera will be the highlight of Saturday’s gala of the LOTOS Jazz Festival in Bielsko Biała, southern Poland.