US Supreme Court overturns abortion rights landmark

The US Supreme Court on Friday took the unprecedented step of overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognised women’s constitutional right to abortion and led to its legalisation nationwide, handing a momentous victory to Republicans and religious conservatives who want a limit or ban on the procedure.

The court, in a 6-3 ruling powered by a conservative majority, upheld a Republican-backed Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks.

The justices held that the Roe v. Wade decision which allowed abortions to be performed before a fetus was viable outside the womb – that is, between 24 and 28 weeks of pregnancy – was wrongly ruled because the US Constitution makes no specific mention of abortion rights.

A draft version of the ruling by conservative Justice Samuel Alito which indicated the court was likely to overturn Roe, was leaked in May, igniting a political firestorm. Friday’s ruling authored by Mr Alito largely tracked the leaked draft.

“The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision,” he wrote in the ruling.

Roe v. Wade recognised the right to personal privacy under the US Constitution – allowing women to terminate pregnancy. The Supreme Court in a 1992 ruling, known as Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey, reaffirmed abortion rights while prohibiting laws imposing an “undue burden” on abortion access.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division,” Mr Alito added.

By erasing abortion as a constitutional right, the ruling has restored the option for states to pass laws which prohibit it. Twenty-six states are seen now as either certain or likely to ban abortion. Mississippi is among 13 states who are ready with so-called trigger laws intedned to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned.

The court’s three liberal justices – Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan – issued a jointly authored dissent.

“Whatever the exact scope of the coming laws, one result of today’s decision is certain: the curtailment of women’s rights, and of their status as free and equal citizens,” they wrote.

As a result of Friday’s ruling, “from the very moment of fertilisation, a woman has no rights to speak of. A state can force her to bring a pregnancy to term, even at the steepest personal and familial costs,” added the liberal justices.

Nevertheless, abortion is likely to remain legal in liberal states. More than a dozen such states presently have laws protecting abortion rights. Yet numerous Republican-led states have passed various abortion restrictions in defiance of the Roe precedent in recent years.

Before the Roe decision, many states had banned abortion, leaving women who wanted to terminate a pregnancy with a lack of options. Those who disagree with Friday’s ruling point this out – in large swathes of America women with unwanted pregnancies may now be faced with decisions such as traveling to another state where the procedure remains legal and available, buying abortion pills online, or having a potentially dangerous illegal abortion.

Overturning Roe v. Wade has long been a goal of Christian conservatives and many Republican officeholders.

As of now, the US capital is bracing itself for a potential wave of protests following the ruling.

