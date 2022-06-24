Poland to call on Nato to strengthen Suwalki Gap says PM

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said that Poland will appeal to its Nato partners to strengthen the Suwalki Gap in the north-east of the country.

Albert Zawada/PAP

The Suwalki Gap is a sparsely-populated area straddling Poland’s border with Lithuania. Sandwiched between Belarus and the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad it is regarded as a vulnerable point in Nato’s defences as an attack across it could cut off the Baltic States.

“We will continue to call on our Nato partners, most of whom are also EU members, to strengthen the gap,” Morawiecki told reporters after the end of a two-day EU summit in Brussels on Friday.

“Poland, Lithuania and the other Baltic States have long made Nato aware of the risks existing in the Suwalki Gap,” Morawiecki said.

“The Polish Army and its allies have already directed their operational force eastwards and towards the Suwalki Gap,” the prime minister continued, adding that a multi-national unit with Nato troops had already been stationed in north-eastern Poland.