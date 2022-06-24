Polish PM calls on EU not to leave Ukraine at Russia’s mercy

Morawiecki made the statement at the end of a two-day European Council summit in Brussels on Friday.

Albert Zawada/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, called on Europe to not abandon Ukraine and “leave it at the mercy of Russia” just because it is not an EU member.

“The fighting cannot take place in a vacuum. Europe must respond,” Morawiecki told reporters.

“Europe, the European Union, cannot abandon Ukraine and leave it at the mercy of Russia only because it is outside the borders of the EU,” he said, adding that the decision to grant Ukraine EU candidate status on Thursday was a strategic and profound change which would help Ukraine.

“I deeply believe that this will help Ukraine free itself as soon as possible from the hands of Russian troops, and make Russian soldiers leave Ukrainian territory,” Morawiecki added.

The prime minister admitted that, during previous EU summits, no one would have expected Ukraine to be granted candidate status.

“The broad diplomatic action and political negotiations, initiated mainly by Poland, have led to a situation in which Ukraine has been given the banner of hope that it can now join the EU,” Morawiecki said.

“And this is extremely significant for Ukraine which is fighting Russia,” he added.

The European Council, Morawiecki also said, had approved EUR 9 billion worth of further aid and military assistance to Ukraine.