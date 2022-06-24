EU leaders prioritise Russian gas-free life in meeting

With the EU economy suffering from the fallout of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the bloc’s leaders are scratching their heads on Friday at how to tackle the threat of a total cut-off of Russian gas, while simultaneously accusing Moscow of “weaponising” energy by squeezing the supplies.

Russia’s ever-bolder gas flow reductions incited concerns in Germany that it could result in the country partly shutting down its industry this winter.

Gathering exactly on the fourth month from the beginning of the invasion, the leaders of the 27 EU member states find the blame for the rocketing prices and sagging global growth in Russia which started the war by invading Ukraine.

The onslaught was met with unprecedented sanctions on the part of the West, however, a dozen European countries have felt the impact of cuts in gas flows from Russia.

“It is only a matter of time before the Russians close down all gas shipments,” said one EU official ahead of Friday’s talks.

In a warning addressed to his country, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck warned that it was heading for a gas shortage if Russian supplies remained as low as currently. Drawing a doomsday picture, he added that once the winter came, some industries would have to be shut down.

“Companies would have to stop production, lay off their workers, supply chains would collapse, people would go into debt to pay their heating bills,” he told Der Spiegel weekly, adding it was part and parcel of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stratagem to saw the division in the country.

Forty percent is how much the EU relied on Russia for its gas demand before the war. For Germany, the percentage rose to 55 percent. What has been left in the wake of it is a gigantic gap to fill in an already tight global gas market.

Russia brewing a winter energy crisis for Europe

Ahead of the second day of the summit in Brussels, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that “Russia wants to brew a very serious energy crisis for Europe, especially one for autumn and winter seasons.”

“It’s better to take precautionary steps… It is important for Europe to take joint steps in order to prevent the gas and energy blackmail of Russia,” PM Morawiecki said.

The official named Germany, Austria and the Netherlands as the countries that were revisiting coal energy under emergency schemes.

“We have kept our coal-based energy industry and we want to ramp up Poland’s coal extraction – a necessary precautionary step ahead of winter and autumn,” he said, adding that Putin’s struggle with Europe played out also on the level of energy poverty of the EU.

“Putin and Russians want to put pressure on the European community in order to weaken support for Ukraine and so that the public opinion turns its back on and turn a blind eye to war crimes in Ukraine,” he said.

He stressed that Poland’s role in “keeping the western public opinion’s awareness constantly heightened. It’s crucial as the western public opinion is our ally in the fight for a free and sovereign Ukraine.”

Referring to EU sanctions, he said that “all of our actions aimed against Russia have the purpose of stopping the downward spiral of war and destroying the [Russian] war machine.”

“Today, we are talking in the main on an efficient way of enforcement of all six packages of sanctions because it is with this regard that issues surface,” the PM said.

Gas – Russia’s biggest gun

EU leaders will say that “in the face of the weaponisation of gas by Russia”, the European Commission should find ways to secure “supply at affordable prices”, according to Reuters quoting a draft statement.

EU countries have already pumped billions of euros into tax cuts and subsidies to combat surging energy prices. This, however, bloats already hefty bills for stretched coffers, leaving many bending over backwards to find a solution, and EU countries do not seem to see eye to eye with regards to such.

In June, Spain and Portugal capped gas prices in their local electricity market, while other states warn against price caps fearing they would disrupt energy markets and drain state coffers further, if governments had to pay the difference between the capped price and the price in international gas markets.

“We need to start buying energy collectively, we need to implement price caps and we need to make plans together to get through the winter,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Friday as he arrived at the EU summit, adding that “if we don’t pay attention then the whole EU economy will go into a recession with all its consequences.”

All-time high inflation reaching above 8 percent has plagued 19 countries sharing the euro currency. The EU’s executive expects economic growth to plummet to 2.7 percent this year.

Eurogroup chief Paschal Donohoe warned that the bloc must “acknowledge the risk we could face if inflation becomes embedded in our economies”.

“If inflation becomes a real, durable part of our economies in the years to come, the challenge that we face with the standard of living and the cost of living will only grow in the years ahead. It’s a very difficult challenge.”

“History shows us that if inflation becomes a multi-year phenomenon at very high rates, that the challenges that we face in the cost of living only grow.” leader of the Eurogroup Paschal Donohue concluded.

Italy, one of the Russian gas-dependent countries, has called for EU leaders to reconvene for an exceptional mid-July meeting to discuss ways to deal with rising gas prices. However, there is no plan to do so at the moment, an EU official said.

Another EU official, however, said some EU leaders were considering the option to hold an extra summit in July to talk about broader economic issues.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned just before the meeting started that Europe needs to step up efforts to cut its dependency on Russian fossil fuel imports.

“All together, we are very, very well prepared for the difficult challenge linked to Russian fossil fuel imports,” he told reporters, claiming that this was the reason why the bloc had not only imposed sanctions on Russian coal and oil at an early stage but had as well worked on adjusting its infrastructure in a way that European countries can import gas from other countries, too.

“This is an effort that we need to speed up further now – and of course, this is linked to big challenges but we will support each other,” he said.