Poland’s third makeshift town for refugees in Ukraine opens up

Poland has opened a temporary container town for displaced Ukrainians in Bucha, a town near Kyiv that has become the symbol of Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine.

The head of Poland’s Prime Minister’s Office (KPRM) Michał Dworczyk took part in the opening of the makeshift town on Friday. The compound will house 22 families.

As part of the event, the official met with Bucha residents who had lost their homes in the war. “I’ve heard heartbreaking stories,” Mr Dworczyk said. “These people fled just to learn the next day that their homes had been razed to the ground.”

“Such centres will also be built in Hostomel and Irpin, where the Russian forces destroyed many houses, ruining entire properties of many people,” Mr Dworczyk told PAP.

To recall, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki opened similar container towns in Lviv on April 19 and in Borodyanka on June 1.

The killings of hundreds of Ukrainian civilians by the Russian military in Bucha during Russia’s occupation of the town prompted the International Criminal Court (ICC) to launch an investigation into the matter. While visiting Bucha in mid-April, ICC’s chief prosecutor Karim Khan said that “Ukraine is a crime scene.”

Evidence for the crimes is being collected by Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office, the Security Service of Ukraine and regional police forces in cooperation with the ICC.