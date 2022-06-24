Wildfire rages on Turkish coast

Firefighters were rushing in to tackle the wildfire raging on into its third day in southwest Turkey, a region where municipal officials have forewarned that national authorities were unprepared to deal with, even after the devastating fires last year revealed a lack of personnel and resources.

The burning woodland near the Aegean coastal resort of Marmaris stretches into its third day, sparking fears of a repeat of the fire that ravaged some 140,000 hectares just a year prior.

President Tayyip Erdogan’s government was criticised by local residents and opposition parties for his unpreparedness in terms of fighting last year’s fires. Officials from Marmaris and the nearby resort Bodrum both experienced the worst of the fires last year, and it remains that the government officials are not prepared to deal with the fire this year.

Marmaris municipal council member Ali Kirli said last year’s fires should have been considered “warning flares” to prepare better for this summer.

Marmaris Mayor Mehmet Oktay and Bodrum Mayor also echo the sentiment, outright stating that they are dramatically ill equipped to deal with fires of this scale, with very little number of helicopters and planes ready to fight the fire. Since the fire began, he has requested night-vision helicopters to tackle the flames at night, a demand echoed by Bodrum Mayor Ahmet Aras.

The government has denied the accusations that it was unprepared, with Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu accusing the opposition of spreading disinformation, as the accusation so far has unanimously come from his political opponent.

The Turkish government has raised the forestry authority’s budget by 220 percent from last year to 2.4 billion lira (USD 138.15 million) and officials say night-vision helicopters are due to be delivered in July.

To fight the fire last year, the government had to deploy planes rented from abroad due to a lack of maintenance of domestic aircrafts. Forestry Minister Vahit Kirisci said Turkey had so far turned down offers of help from several countries this year, but that Qatar had sent three helicopters and Azerbaijan sent an amphibious plane.

This year’s fire has damaged more than 3,400 hectares of woodland. Twenty-nine people have been affected by the fire, while 274 people have been evacuated.

One person, who authorities say has admitted to starting the fire out of frustration due to family issues, has been arrested.