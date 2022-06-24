One-third of Poles approve of government shows survey

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

The results of a new CBOS survey reveal that 33 percent of the respondents support the government, while 40 percent do not.

The 33 percent show of support for the government, in June, is a one percentage point drop on the previous survey, and the 40 percent disapproval rating is a rise of 4 percentage points (pps) compared to May.

A total of 23 percent of respondents said that they were undecided, a drop of 3 pps on the previous canvass.

Also, as in the previous month, 4 percent of the respondents said that “it was difficult to say.”

According to CBOS, the biggest change took place in the assessment of the activities of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

More than one-third of the pollees (35 percent) were satisfied that he was leading the government, 5 pps less than in May. In addition, half of respondents were dissatisfied, and this was a 5 pps increase compared to the previous poll. Only the percentage of those pollees that did not have an opinion did not change, as this number remained at 15 percent.

The survey was conducted on May 30-June 9 on a sample of 1,050 adult Poles.