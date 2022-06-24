Ukraine is crucial piece of Intermarium concept: Jacek Bartosiak

Asked about the situation in Donbas and the future of that theatre of war, TVP World’s guest Jacek Bartosiak, Poland’s most recognisable geostrategist as well as founder and chairman of the Strategy and Future think-thank, said that the prospects of the war in Ukraine were contingent upon the resolve of the warring parties as much as on whether Kyiv would be supplied with weapons.

The weapons, Mr Bartosiak argued, would not only let Ukraine keep on fighting “but also create a reserve force somewhere in the rear that would be capable of large manoeuvre warfare in order to create a strategic dilemma for the Russian forces that are being attrited apparently by this war.”

Intermarium helps Ukraine and it proves the group’s unity

The geostrategist noted the importance of Intermarium, a concept moulded by Poland’s key independence figure Marshal Józef Piłsudski that is now redeveloped and expanded under the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party in the form of a twelvefold international group known as the Three Seas Initiative, which during it latest summit in Riga granted partnership status to Ukraine.

“People from the West should understand that there is a distinct geopolitical concept of Intermarium in East-Central Europe connecting all nations in the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea that are linked not only by history but also challenges of security, threats emanating from Russia for the last 500 years but also some common interest in trying to advance division of labour in Europe. This unity shows that during the war in Ukraine all these countries heavily helped Ukrainians fight including supplies of weapons and everything we had including help with refugees and other aid that we provided to our brethren in Ukraine. Ukraine is a crucial piece of the Intermarium concept. Poland and Ukraine control all connectivity from inland Eurasia to Western Europe.”

Mr Bartosiak stressed that Europe had “two lungs – one western and one eastern. Europeans must reflect what role Russia is going to play – whether Russia will be a European power or not.”

Poland has a role to play for Germany and it’s not about being strong

Asked whether Germans would not like to see a stronger Poland, Mr Bartosiak replied “of course not.”

“We are earmarked to fulfil a particular role of being a friendly neighbour for Germany, creating a buffer zone so that Germans don’t need to have a military because we [Poland] protect them from Russians… That’s how foreign affairs work. The Americans have the oceans, the British and Scottish have the seas and the English Channel, so you have the buffer. If you live on land you need to have the buffer of your neighbour. That’s how it works. So the Germans have a free lunch because they don’t have to be afraid of the Russians and instead enjoy free markets and cheap labour in Central-Eastern Europe. They have their own economic systems supplied by the efforts of the people here, thanks to which the German economy is booming.” The geostrategist stressed that Germany did not want to have any cooperation in Central-Eastern Europe that would allow for the emergence of industry and infrastructure capable of bypassing those of Germany.

He also said that unlike the Baltic States and Poland, Germany and France would not mind having Russian influence in Europe for the sake of peace even at the expense of Ukraine.

To listen to the whole interview, click the video above.