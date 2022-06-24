Basketball: Pole selected ninth in NBA draft by San Antonio Spurs

Jeremy Sochan has been selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the ninth pick in the NBA league draft. The 19-year-old winger from Baylor University will be the fourth Polish basketball player to play in the US-Canadian competition.

Jeremy Sochan, the son of Poland’s Aneta Sochan, a former women’s Polonia Warszawa basketball player, and an American father, made the decision to enter the draft after just one year of playing for the Baylor Bears university team.

No better feeling than hearing your name called on draft day! Welcome to San Antonio, @SochanJeremy 🖤#NBADraft | @SelfCreditApp pic.twitter.com/6EqZwq9Lsb

— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) June 24, 2022

“I’m very happy. It’s a great blessing, I have no words! In the national team, I had the chance to play with the seniors. It helped me a lot, I was in a professional environment, everyone gave me a lot of advice,” Jeremy Sochan admitted right after the selection in front of the cameras of the ABC station.

Let’s get to work! #GoSpursGo @spurs

— Jeremy Sochan (@SochanJeremy) June 24, 2022

“This is great news for all of Polish basketball. Our representative Jeremy Sochan will play for San Antonio Spurs next season! Congratulations and we wish you a long and successful career in the best league in the world. We also hope to see Jeremy in red and white jersey during EuroBasket,” the Polish Basketball Association (PZKosz) president Radosław Piesiewicz said, quoted by the federation’s website.

A prospective basketball player

Specialists see in the representative of Poland a prospective basketball player, who thanks to physical conditions (206 cm tall), good coordination, defensive skills and court intelligence can play in different positions.

Just moments after the Polish winger was selected, the Baylor University Bears posted a video on social media of more than a minute of his best actions on their team stating “San Antonia Spurs fans, meet your new favorite player Jeremy Sochan”.

[email protected] fans, meet your new favorite player @SochanJeremy ⬇️#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/HwxmBbHQ9q

— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) June 24, 2022

The San Antonio Spurs

As the AP noted, Sochan joins a currently rebuilding team, one of the most winningest in the past two decades. The team has qualified for the playoffs a record 22 times since 1998 with legends such as Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Parker and Manu Ginobili.

San Antonio Spurs are five-time NBA champions (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014). They won all their titles under Gregg Popovich, the coach with the longest tenure in the league, working at the club continuously since 1996.

After a lacklustre last few seasons, the Spurs are trying to revive the team with Star Game participant Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell and now Jeremy Sochan.