Poland opens third makeshift town for refugees in Ukraine

Poland has opened a temporary container town for displaced Ukrainians in Bucha, a town near Kyiv that has become the symbol of Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine.

The International Criminal Court has launched an investigation into the alleged killings of hundreds of Ukrainian civilians by the Russian military in Bucha during Russia’s occupation of the town.

Michal Dworczyk, head of Poland’s Prime Minister’s Office, took part in the opening of the makeshift town on Friday. It will house 22 families.

He also met with Bucha residents who had lost their homes in the war. “I’ve heard heart-breaking stories,” Dworczyk said. “These people fled just to learn the next day that their homes had been razed to the ground.”

“Such centres will also be built in Hostomel and Irpin, where the Russian forces destroyed many houses, ruining entire properties of many people,” Dworczyk told PAP.

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, opened similar container towns in Lviv on April 19 and in Borodyanka on June 1.