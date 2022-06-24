Swiss court found former FIFA Secretary-General guilty of corruption

The Swiss appeals court found Jerome Valcke, the former Secretary-General of FIFA, guilty of forging documents and accepting bribes in a case involving World Cup media rights.

The appellate division of the Federal Criminal Court gave the secretary-general of the world soccer body from 2007 to 2015 – an 11-month suspended jail sentence.

Even though Valcke had been cleared by a lower court in 2020 of accepting bribes and aggravated criminal mismanagement, Swiss prosecutors appealed the ruling.

The list of bribes Valcke allegedly took included the rent-free use of a vanilla owned by Qatari sports and broadcasting executive and Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi in Sardinia, who the Swiss court also brought to trial in March. Both men denied bribery charges.

The appeals court reached its verdicts on Thursday, acquitting Al-Khelaifi of inciting Valcke to commit criminal mismanagement. It also acquitted Valcke of the charge of aggravated dishonest management.