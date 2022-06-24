May unemployment down to 5.1 percent – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s unemployment rate fell to 5.1 percent in May 2022 from 5.2 percent April 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Friday.

The number of registered unemployed measured 850,200 in May against 878,000 in the previous month, GUS also said.

Earlier, the Family and Social Policy Ministry estimated May’s unemployment at 5.1 percent.