Summer vacation for 4.7 mln students begins as school year ends on Friday

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

The 2021/2022 school year concludes on Friday for the over 4.7 million students in Poland.

According to Education Ministry data, as of June 21, there were over 4.7 million students enrolled in Polish schools during the 2021/2022 school year.

The ministry added that there were also 285,000 children and students from Ukraine enrolled in Polish schools since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

It reported that 41,000 children from Ukraine were enrolled in kindergartens, while 128,000 students were attending primary schools, 12,000 were in secondary schools and 3,200 were in secondary technical schools.

In addition, 38,000 students from Ukraine were enrolled in preparatory classes.