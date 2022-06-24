Afghanistan lacks medical supplies to treat earthquake victims

The earthquake that hit southeastern parts of Afghanistan on Wednesday killed around 1,000 people and left about 2,000 injured – a number that Taliban authorities struggle to treat in face of a glaring lack of medical supplies.

“The health ministry does not have enough drugs, we need medical aid and other necessities because it’s a big disaster,” an Afghan official by the name of Mohammad Nassim Haqqani told Reuters on Friday.

Haqqani said the search for survivors had been called off, some 48 hours after the disaster struck.

“The search operation has finished,” he said but would not elaborate on the reason. The decision is surprising as more often than not people are being pulled alive from the rubble resulting from an earthquake after considerably more time.

The epicentre of the quake with a magnitude of 6.1 manifested about 160 km southeast of Kabul near the Pakistani border. Being dotted with small settlements, the arid mountainous region is especially vulnerable not only to tremors but also territorial claims over Afghanistan’s decades of war.

Due to its remote location and lack of communications and transportation infrastructure, rescue action has been particularly challenging. Already struggling with a humanitarian crisis, the Taliban dispatched helicopters with the task of delivering relief to the victims and bringing the injured to hospitals.

The disaster has also become a litmus test for the hard-line Islamist Taliban authorities’ crisis responsivity in conditions of limited foreign assistance due to the international community’s ambiguous if not cautious approach to the regime that had ousted a US-backed government in August.

Japan, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates all said on Thursday they planned to send aid. Supplies from Pakistan have already crossed the border. Also on Thursday, South Korea said it would provide USD 1 mln in humanitarian aid.

Despite having a strained relationship with the Taliban, India said it had sent 27 tonnes of supplies on two flights to be handed over to international aid agencies.

The high seismic activity of the area Afghanistan is located results from the Indian plate pushing north into the Eurasian plate. For instance, in 2015, an earthquake struck the remote Afghan northeast, killing several hundred people in Afghanistan and nearby northern Pakistan.