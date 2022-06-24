Psychiatric care instead of prison for Norway bow and arrow attacker

The Norwegian court sentenced the culprit to psychiatric care on Friday after finding him guilty of stabbing to death five people and attempting to murder 11 others with a bow and arrow.

Espen Andersen Braathen was brought to charges after his rampage in the small Norwegian town of Kongsberg last year and pleaded guilty. Psychiatrists evaluating the man found that he suffered from mental illness, and prosecutors had recommended that he should be held in a medical facility rather than being sentenced to prison.

The attack took place in Kongsberg on October 2021, 70 kilometres west of Oslo and lasted more than half an hour as Braathen attacked people indiscriminately, in their homes, on the streets and a store.

Four women and one man, aged between 52 and 78 fell victims to stabbing, while three were wounded by Braathen’s arrows. Among the weapons seized as part of the investigation were knives, bows and arrows, and a sword.

Police had initially suspected it to be a terror attack, but later abandoned that theory and said that Braathen had suffered from mental illness for years. He has been kept at a psychiatric facility since October last year.