Ruling party leader says he will step down in three years’ time

Rafał Guz/PAP

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland’s ruling party, the conservative Law and Justice (PiS), has said he will resign from party leadership after the party’s congress in 2025.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, 73, has recently resigned from his deputy prime minister position in government, naming Mariusz Blaszczak, the defence minister, as his successor.

In a Friday interview with PolskaTimes.pl, he said decisions on who will become the next PiS leader will be made at a party congress in three years’ time.

“A party congress will take place then and I’m not planning to run for the party leader post,” Kaczynski said, adding that he would not discuss Blaszczak’s potential candidacy for the role at the moment.