Poland accepts 4.29 mln refugees since war in Ukraine started

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, 4.29 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Friday morning.

According to the SG, on Thursday, Border Guard officers carried out around 27,500 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, and by 7:00 a.m. on Friday the number of arrivals had reached around 7,000 people.

The Border Guard also said that on Thursday 24,400 people had left Poland for Ukraine. In total, 2.31 million people have left Poland for Ukraine since the start of hostilities.