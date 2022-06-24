Ukrainian forces to leave Sievierodonetsk: governor

After some of the heaviest fighting in the entire Russian invasion, Ukrainian troops will “have to be withdrawn” from the mostly Russian-occupied battleground city of Sievierodonetsk, regional Governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Friday.

In Sievierodonetsk, street-by-street battles have been going on for a month, with Russia slowly and painstakingly taking more ground.

The U.S. think tank said on June 23 that Russian forces have made substantial gains in the Sievierodonetsk-Lysychansk area over the last several days and Ukrainian troops continue to suffer high casualties.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 24, 2022

“Remaining in positions smashed to pieces over many months just for the sake of staying there does not make sense,” the governor said on television.

Ukrainian defenders forced to withdraw from Sievierodonetsk – Luhansk RehHead Haidai

"It makes no sense to remain at destroyed positions – number of KIA rises" Sievierodonetsk under daily shelling over 4 months, 90 % of city destroyedhttps://t.co/wHCFtod07K pic.twitter.com/5UPnyQcTx7

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 24, 2022

He said that the troops in the city “have already received the order to move to new positions,” however, no timeframe, during which the withdrawal would happen, was included.

Key strategic position

The battle for the city is key for Russia to establish control over the last remaining Ukrainian-held part of the Luhansk region, with only the city of Lysychansk left in Ukrainian hands if Sievierodonetsk was to fall.

Luhansk region is one of two provinces that make up the Donbas, an area which Russia and its separatist allies in east Ukraine aim to fully capture as one of their war aims.

“In many respects, the fate of the Donbas is being decided there,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said regarding Sievierodonetsk recently.