US Senate passes gun control law as Supreme Court ruling defends 2A rights

The US Senate passed a gun control bill late on Thursday as the Supreme Court defended constitutional rights that protects Americans’ right to carry handguns for self-defence.

The Senate bill, approved in a 65-33 vote, is one of the more sweeping gun control legislation to pass in three decades. President Joe Biden stated that the legislation will protect kids while making the communities safer, and urged the House to vote on the bill.

The bill puts restraint on gun ownership by tightening background checks on purchases. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the floor ahead of the vote, that the bill is not a cure-all solution for gun violence, but is a step in the right direction.

The 80-page Bipartisan Safer Communities Act would provide funding for states that agree to enact stricter gun purchasing limitations and background checks. Providing financial incentives for states to adopt “red flag” laws in restricting the purchasing of firearms by individuals who were deemed to pose a danger to themselves or others. It denies gun purchases to those reported of abusing intimate partners in dating relationships, while adding juvenile criminal and mental health records to national background check databases.

The Supreme Court ruling earlier on Thursday struck down New York state’s limits on carrying concealed handguns outside the home. The court found that the law, enacted in 1913, violated a person’s right to keep and bear arms under the US Constitution’s Second Amendment.

The Supreme Court ruling, authored by conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, declared that the Constitution protects an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defence outside the home.

Democrats warned that the Supreme Court ruling on Thursday could have dire consequences for gun safety nationwide.

The court ruling and Senate action on gun control issues highlights the divide on issues of the second amendment.