British conservatives lose voters’ confidence

On Friday, the British Conservative Party was defeated in two parliamentary by-elections, in a sign of the depth of voter discontent after months of scandals and a growing cost of living crisis. These prompted the resignation of the party’s chairman and renewed speculation about the future of Britain’s embattled leader.

One loss occurred in the Conservatives’ traditional southern heartlands the other in a northern England seat won from Labour in the last election. Speculations rose about the electoral coalition Johnson brought together at the 2019 national election being fractured.

Tiverton was won by Richard Foord from the Liberal Democrats, while Simon Lightwood from the Labour party got the majority of the votes in Wakefield.

Confidance or no confidance

Boris Johnson has come under intense pressure to resign after he was fined for breaking COVID-19 lockdown rules following a police investigation into gatherings at his Downing Street offices.

This month he survived a vote of no confidence by Conservative lawmakers, though 41 percent of his parliamentary colleagues tried to oust him. Moreover, the British MP is under investigation by a committee over whether he intentionally misled Parliament.

The Electoral Commission has the power to fine Boris Johnson or the Conservative Party £20,000 if it finds the law has been broken.

But the stakes are far more serious than that. A Prime Minister found to have acted illegally would surely face unprecedented pressure to resign.

— Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) April 28, 2021

“Somebody must take responsability”

Following the losses in Tiverton, Honiton and Wakefield, Conservative Party Chairman Oliver Dowden resigned, saying things had to change in the party.

My letter of resignation to the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/xd5MtM2o3n

— Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) June 24, 2022

“Yesterday’s parliamentary by-elections are the latest in a run of very poor results for our party. Our supporters are distressed and disappointed by recent events, and I share their feelings,” Oliver Dowden said in a resignation letter to Johnson.

“We cannot carry on with business as usual. Somebody must take responsibility and I have concluded that, in these circumstances, it would not be right for me to remain in office,” he added.

Although under his party’s rules he cannot be challenged with a no-confidence motion for another year, lawmakers fearing for their own futures may decide to bring about another vote.

Former glory

Boris Johnson led the Conservatives to their biggest majority in three decades at the 2019 national election, winning praise from his party for his ability to win in traditionally Labour-voting areas in the north and central England.

However, the loss of Wakefield could indicate that his ability to win again in these areas at the next national election, expected in 2024, has also been compromised.

The by-elections were triggered by high-profile resignations of Conservative lawmakers – one who admitted watching pornography in parliament, and another found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage boy.