LIVE: 121st day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

It’s the 121st day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and one that follows the EU granting Ukraine and Moldova candidate status.

07:58 CEST

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 24 June 2022

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 24 June 2022

🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Xtg5lc4TvO

— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 24, 2022

07:28 CEST

An IL-76 military plane crashed in the fields of Ryazan, Russia, reports local media. The Defense Ministry of Russia said that an engine problem was the reason for this incident.

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 24, 2022

07:20 CEST

Legion Freedom of Russia reports that it has captured a soldier, who was mobilized in the city of Luhansk. According to the legion, the POW is not even 18 years old.

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 24, 2022

07:10 CEST

Denis Tasakov, director of the Ural Compressor Plant in Yekaterinburg justified the delay in the payment of wages since April with the words "In the Great Patriotic War, no one asked about wages". Previously, many cooperation partners of the firm have fallen under sanctions.

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 24, 2022