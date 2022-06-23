Business Arena 23.06

The main stories of this episode of Business Arena, hosted by David Kennedy, were digitalisation and the reality of wartime cyber security. The show’s guest was Krzysztof Szubert of the National Center of Research and Development.

Also on the programme:

European nations are urged to make provisions such as filling storage, keeping nuclear power stations open and restarting coal-fired power stations. Russian gas giant Gazprom cut gas supplies to Europe by 60 percent in mid-June as a result of Canada delaying the return of a gas-pumping turbine sent to Montreal for maintenance.

As the United States, the world’s largest oil consumer, struggles to tackle soaring gasoline prices and inflation, President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass a three-month suspension of the federal gasoline tax.

Airbus calls on the West to avoid sanctions on Russian titanium. The world’s largest commercial plane maker, is still importing hefty amounts of titanium from one of the world’s biggest exporters.

Ukraine has begun moving sensitive data outside its borders. Some government databases are already on cloud servers in Poland, and officials are negotiating similar arrangements with France, Estonia and several other nations.

The Avatars wear Prada, and Balenciaga plus Thom Browne. Meta opens a new fashion store for the metaverse.