Poland enjoys historic low share of illicit cigarettes

The share of illicit cigarettes in total cigarette consumption in Poland reached a historic low at 4.9 percent in 2021, tobacco company Philip Morris International (PMI) has said, quoting a report by consultancy firm KPMG.

(PAP) jd/mrb/ej/PAP

The share of illicit cigarettes in total cigarette consumption in Poland reached a historic low at 4.9 percent in 2021, tobacco company Philip Morris International (PMI) has said, quoting a report by consultancy firm KPMG.

In a report on illicit cigarette consumption in the EU, the UK, Norway and Switzerland, published on Thursday, KPMG said that 16 EU member states saw a stabilisation or decline in illicit cigarette consumption.

Poland is among the leaders, with only a 4.9 percent share of illicit cigarettes in the domestic market, down from 12.1 percent in 2017.

France fared worst in the ranking, with as much as 29.4 percent of all cigarettes coming from illegal sources.

According to the report, EU governments lost EUR 10.4 billion in taxes in 2021 due to the illicit cigarette trade.

Poles smoked 41.9 billion cigarettes in total in 2021, up by 1.32 billion compared to 2020, according to PMI.