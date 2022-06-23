Pulse of Culture 23.06

Pulse of Culture reviews the most important cultural events in Poland and abroad. One noteworthy event is the staging of “Manon” by composer Jules Massenet, which will conclude the Wrocław Opera season.

The Wrocław Opera is getting ready for the close of the 2021/2022 season. Topping it off with something grand, the Opera has selected to stage “Manon” by composer Jules Massenet. The gripping story covers the life of a woman maturing as a young ingenue to her final years and is accompanied by spectacular choir and ballet performances, along with unforgettable arias and duets.

Renowned soprano Simona Mihai performs in the role of the eponymous character and is joined on stage by tenor Charles Castronovo, taking place under the direction of Waldemar Zawodziński.

Other noteworthy cultural events are: baritone Artur Ruciński celebrates his 20th anniversary on stage with a performance at the National Opera in Warsaw; TVP journalist Iryna Slaunikava is put on trial by the Belarusian regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka; recently discovered letters of Gabriel García Márquez on display in the Mexico City museum dedicated to the author; baroque music festival opens at the Royal Castle in Warsaw.