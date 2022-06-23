Poland’s receipts from EU budget far outweigh payments says think-tank

In 2004-2021, Poland received EUR 210 billion and paid just EUR 69 billion to the EU budget, PIE said in its weekly bulletin on Thursday, quoting Finance Ministry data.

Poland has received three times as much money than it has paid to the EU budget since joining the bloc in 2004, according to the Polish Economic Institute (PIE), a government think-tank.

“It means that for every euro paid into the EU budget, we received slightly more than three euros in subsidies and co-financing,” the think-tank said.

Poland will continue to be a net beneficiary of EU funds in the EU’s next multi-annual budget for 2021-27, PIE said.

“In the next (financial – PAP) perspective we will receive EUR 125 billion from the EU,” the experts said. “At the same time we will pay EUR 45 billion to the EU budget.”

The receipts figure includes the EU’s post-pandemic recovery money under Poland’s National Recovery Plan (KPO), including grants worth EUR 23.9 billion. On top of that, Brussels will offer Warsaw EUR 11.5 billion in low-interest loans, also under the KPO.

The KPO money will boost Poland’s GDP by 1 percentage point in 2023 and by 1.3 percentage points in 2024, according to PIE.

Still, Poland needs to meet a number of conditions, or milestones in EU terminology, to get the KPO funds, notably ones related to rule-of-law standards.