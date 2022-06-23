Tusk accuses Kaczynski of starting ‘civil war’ years ago

Artur Reszko/PAP

Donald Tusk, the leader of Civic Platform (PO), Poland’s biggest opposition party and a former prime minister, has accused his rival Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the governing Law and Justice party, of instigating “civil war” in Poland.

Tusk, who also said that there was “a lot to go on” if anybody wanted to question Kaczynski’s psychological state, was responding to comments made by his rival two days ago.

In an interview with the TVP public broadcaster on Tuesday, Kaczynski said Tusk was “preparing a kind of civil war in Poland.”

“This shock resulting from the loss of power… has led to some mental changes and… the making of plans that have absolutely nothing to do with democracy and the rule of law,” he told TVP.

Referring to Kaczynski’s words, Tusk told reporters in parliament: “Kaczynski can speak out about a civil war because, in a sense, he knows exactly what he is talking about as he has already declared one and has been fighting one, using ruthless methods, for many years,” Tusk added.

The former prime minister also took umbrage at his rival’s comments about his mental state.

“Kaczynski, in my opinion, should be delighted and appreciate the fact that I have never publicly analysed his mental state – and there is much to go on,” he said.

“Using medical or psychiatric terms in a political battle in order to offend or stigmatise someone – one must be very careful about that.”