Love at first bite: Lonely wolf treks across Czech Republic for 14 days to find love in Poland

Taking just 14 days to cross the Moravian section of the Czech Republic, including navigating his way across two busy highways, the wolf then headed northeast after crossing the Polish border.

Stowarzyszenie dla Natury Wilk

A lonely wolf walked across the Czech Republic to find love in Poland – and is now thought to have started a family.

The two-year-old set off from Austria after researchers from the Czech nature organization Šelmy.cz and scientists from the University of Veterinary Medicine in Vienna attached a GPS collar around his neck.

The Polish organization Stowarzyszenie dla Natury Wilk (the Association of Wolf Nature) had been tracking the wolf since he left the Czech Republic and recently photographed him in the company of a female.Stowarzyszenie dla Natury Wilk

After walking 250 kilometers in 19 days, he eventually arrived in forests near the town of Lubliniec, 90 km from the Czech border.

Although the journey took place last year, scientists say they have only revealed it recently because they didn’t want the wolf to be disturbed.

The Association of Wolf Nature said on its website: “The research confirmed that the wolf has been with the female for several months, both of them mark the area intensively.

“Wolves are currently in mating season, so there is hope that they will start a new family group.”

Šelmy.cz added: “His journey confirms the ability of wolves to disperse over long distances in a short period of time. It also demonstrates the importance of international cooperation on large carnivore research and conservation.”