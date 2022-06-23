World’s largest loading capacity vessel delivered for use

A container vessel with the world’s largest loading capacity, able to load more than 24,000 20-foot equivalent units (TEU), was delivered for use on Wednesday in China.

The ship was designed and built independently by one of the three major shipyards in Shanghai Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding under the China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

A gentle giant

The giant ship is almost 400 meters long, has a deck area of 24,000 square meters and a total carrying capacity of 240,000 tons.

“The length and width of the ultra-large container vessel stay the same with a ship that can load up to 22,000 TEUs, while its loading capacity increased by over 10 percent to have reached 24,000 TEUs,” Chen Jun, general manager of the shipbuilding company said.

He added that the owner of the ship calls it the “king-size carrier”.

Compared with 23,000 TEU class vessels using conventional fuel, the new vessel using the hydrokinetic optimisation technology is able to produce lower carbon dioxide emissions, while loaded with more containers.

The world’s largest ship classed @ABSeagle, 400m long(bigger than 3 soccer fields) with the latest hydrodynamic optimization technology, high speed engine with low fuel consumption, will sail from East Asia to Europe meeting the needs of millions of people pic.twitter.com/Mb7mt4F6ri

— Yasiru (@YRanaraja) June 23, 2022

According to Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding, they have received an order to construct a total of nine such container ships, and three of them will be delivered to clients within this year.