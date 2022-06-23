UK introduces new sanctions against Russia

The UK introduced a new tranche of trade sanctions against Russia on Thursday, a notice published on the government website said.

Under the new sanctions, it is prohibited to export a range of goods and technology to Russia. The export of jet fuel has been banned, as well as that of sterling and EU-denominated banknotes. The provision of technical assistance, financial services, funds, and brokering services relating to iron and steel imports has also been prohibited.

Entitled “Notice to Exporters”, the document also lists internal repression of goods and technology relating to chemical and biological weapons, maritime goods and technology, additional oil refining goods and technology, as well as additional critical industry goods and technology.