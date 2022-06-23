Polish Affairs grouping to support ruling party but be non-affiliated

Poland’s governing Law and Justice (PiS) party has had its strength in parliament bolstered by striking an agreement with Polish Affairs, a small parliamentary grouping.

Agnieszka Scigaj, the grouping’s chairperson said, on Thursday, that Polish Affairs had not joined the PiS grouping and would remain be a separate circle.

Scigaj, who was appointed a minister-member of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, told the Polsat News broadcaster that although the Polish Affairs circle had signed a cooperation agreement with Law and Justice (PiS), the grouping would remain independent and that this would also apply to how it voted in the Sejm, the lower house of parliament.

“Law and Justice did not need to have our three-vote majority… it did not offer any rewards, it was simply interested in solving issues,” she said. “I’m pleased that the government has finally begun to look at problems in such an apolitical way and is willing to seek solutions to problems.”

Commenting on the idea that the three MPs could help PiS keep two individuals who have had a troubled relationship with the government – Pawel Kukiz and Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro – “in check”, Scigaj said that she was unsure what would happen, but “we certainly are not members of the PiS club and will maintain our independence, however, as Polish Affairs, we are a circle that will cooperate with it.”

As such, she went on to say, “we have signed an agreement that we will support the government in situations regarding the security and stability for our country.”

“Turmoil, quarrels, social conflicts and clashes in the government,” are situations that “mainly Putin would like to see.”

Up until Wednesday, the Polish Affairs circle included four members. However, Pawel Szrama, announced that he was resigning to become a non-aligned MP, leaving the circle with three members.