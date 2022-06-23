LIVE: 120th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said

Moscow’s massive air and artillery attacks were aimed at

destroying the entire Donbas region and urged Ukraine’s allies

to accelerate the shipment of weapons to match Russia on the

battlefield.

07:28 CEST



Russian forces have captured the

settlements of Loskutivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka south of

Ukraine’s cities of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk, which are

the focus of the Russian offensive in the region, Luhansk

governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Thursday.

Ukrainian forces continue the defence of Sievierodonetsk and

the nearby settlements of Zolote and Vovchoyrovka, he said.