LIVE: 120th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said
Moscow’s massive air and artillery attacks were aimed at
destroying the entire Donbas region and urged Ukraine’s allies
to accelerate the shipment of weapons to match Russia on the
battlefield.
07:28 CEST
Russian forces have captured the
settlements of Loskutivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka south of
Ukraine’s cities of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk, which are
the focus of the Russian offensive in the region, Luhansk
governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Thursday.
Ukrainian forces continue the defence of Sievierodonetsk and
the nearby settlements of Zolote and Vovchoyrovka, he said.
