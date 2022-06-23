Russia, Turkey agree safe corridor in Black Sea for grain cargo vessel

Turkey’s Defence Ministry announced that Turkish dry cargo vessel, the Azov Concord, had safely left Mariupol as a result of talks between authorities in Ankara and Moscow. It was the first foreign ship to depart the port since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Russia and Turkey have agreed to pursue talks on a potential safe sea corridor in the Black Sea to export grain from Ukraine after discussions held in Moscow, the Russian and Turkish defence ministries stated.

Turkey’s Defence Ministry said talks between the Turkish and Russian military delegations discussing the corridor – the safety of vessels departing Ukrainian ports and arrival of Turkish planes at Ukraine’s Borispol airport – were lengthy, “positive and constructive”.

The ministry said the Azov Concord vessel left Mariupol port hours after the meeting. Talks were chaired by generals assigned to operate a “hotline” between Ankara, Moscow and Kyiv to seek a solution to the crisis, it added.

“It was learned that an understanding emerged for talks to be held between Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations to resolve the problem. In this framework, it was found out that a four-way meeting in Turkey is expected following meetings with the Ukraine and UN sides,” the Turkish Defence Ministry said.

Sources in the Turkish presidency said a meeting between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN would be held in Istanbul in coming weeks. Turkey has offered to host an “observation mechanism” which will be formed in order to monitor the implementation of the sea corridor plans in Istanbul.

Russian invasion the cause of food crisis

Ukraine is one of the top global wheat suppliers, but regrettably shipments have been halted by Russia’s invasion causing global food shortages. The United Nations has appealed to both sides, as well as their maritime neighbour Turkey, seeking an agreement of a safe corridor for grain vessels.

While Moscow wants certain Western sanctions lifted to help facilitate grain and fertiliser exports, Kyiv seeks guarantee for security of its ports and agreement on the UN-led plan. Ukraine has also stated that no agreement can be reached without its approval.

Moscow denies responsibility for the food crisis, blaming Western sanctions for shortages.