Czech government approves bill allowing sanctions on individuals

The Czech government approved a ‘Magnitsky-style’ bill on Wednesday that allows for imposing sanctions on individuals as well as legal entities deemed to have violated human rights.

Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky stated that the bill inspired by the Magnitsky act adopted by the United States, will enable the government to place indivisuals on a list of sanctions, extending the criteria to those involved in significant human rights violations, terrorism or cyber attacks.

The original act, named after Sergei Magnitsky, was adopted by the United States in 2012, following the lawyer’s arrest and death in a Russian prison in 2009 after accusing Russian officials of a large scale tax fraud. Australia and the UK have also passed similar sanction bills following the approval of this US bill.

“Human rights are and will be our priority. The bill now heads to the lower house,” Lipavsky said on Twitter after the bill gained the government’s endorsement.

The bill was prepared by the centre-right government of Prime Minister Petr Fiala, it now awaits approval of both the lower and upper houses of the Czech parliament, and further being signed by the president in order to take effect.