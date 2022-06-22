World News 22.06

The Kremlin is livid over Lithuania implementing a ban on overland transit of certain goods to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, the Israeli parliament dissolves following the loss of the majority by the government coalition, and a deadly earthquake hits Afghanistan. This and much more in the Wednesday edition of World News.

Update from the frontlines

Intense fighting continues in the east and south of Ukraine. Our reporter, Kazimierz Łysiak, delivered a summary of the frontline situation.

Report from Odesa

Odesa is preparing for another Russian attack. Our correspondent Aleksandra Marchewicz reported from the city.

Kaliningrad isolated

European Union sanctions enforced on Kaliningrad, trigger another volley of Russian threats. The small piece of Russian land sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, which has been drawing attention since the start of the war, has now taken on greater significance. Lithuania has, in line with EU sanctions, begun to enforce bans on certain shipments between the Kaliningrad exclave and Russia. The move is significant, as it severely hinders the transport of goods to mainland Russia through Belarus.

Nazi hunter on the trail of Russian war criminals

Ukrainian prosecutors continue to gather evidence of the mounting number of Russian war crimes committed against the Ukrainian people and nation; they are not working alone. The Attorney General of the United States paid a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv accompanied by some specialist expertise.

Israeli parliament dissolves

Israeli politics are in turmoil. In the latest twist, Israel’s parliament has been dissolved, bringing the country closer to its fifth snap election in four years.

Inflation in the UK

Inflation in the UK is spiralling out of control, with the consequences being felt across the economy, from households to businesses and transportation. Our correspondent in London, Klaudia Czerwińska, spoke to Londoners to find out how they are coping with the rapid price increases.

Deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

The Afghan state-run Bakhtar News Agency has reported at least 1,000 deaths and more than 1,500 injured after a massive earthquake hit Paktika province near the border with Pakistan. The quake destroyed entire villages and left residents buried beneath the rubble.

Afghan officials expect casualty numbers to rise.

International congress opens in Warsaw

The important international Congress 590 opened in Warsaw. TVP World’s correspondent Marek Steele-Zieliński was there to report on its progress.

Eagle Wings manouvers

A thousand soldiers of the Polish Army and almost a hundred representatives of other countries are taking part in exercise Eagle Wings-22. The manoeuvres are being conducted at one of the largest training grounds in Europe, Drawsko Pomorskie. All participants belong to the VISEGRAD Battle Group, led by Poland.

World News’ guest

TVP World’s correspondent in Ukraine, Aleksandra Marchewicz, interviewed Oleksiy Chernyshov, the Ukrainian Minister for Communities and Territories’ Development.