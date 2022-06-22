Pulse of Culture 22.06

In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our host Katarzyna Sanocka takes us to the “Open the Door” festival that took place in Katowice. The festival focuses on giving a voice to the voiceless, marginalised members of the society and on its 5th edition this year, it draws focus to the Ukrainian refugees.

The festival calls for giving a voice to those who often can’t be heard, it’s an event aiming to break stereotypes and bring richness in diversity.

According to the organiser, this year’s theme mostly focuses on immigration issues as well as Ukrainian refugees. The performance opens by highlighting the anxiety experienced by those who lost their homes, and have to seek refuge beyond the borders. The festival this year features various Ukrainian performers, projecting their emotions on stage.

Also featured in the episode is the Ukrainian “Nowa Opera” group putting on their production of a story focusing on loss, pain and war.

The show wraps up by featuring famous Polish painter Zdzisław Beksiński and poet Juliusz Słowacki, delving into the cultural impact of their arts.