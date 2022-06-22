Poland among countries attacked by Russian-backed hackers says Microsoft

Hackers supported by the Russian government have conducted a series of cyber attacks on countries allied with Ukraine, including Poland, Microsoft wrote in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Microsoft experts, Russian hackers attacked 128 organizations in 42 countries outside Ukraine, including those in Poland, the US, Latvia, Lithuania, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden.

The report also said that the targets appeared to be mostly governments, although they also included think-tanks, humanitarian groups, and critical infrastructure providers.

Brad Smith, the Microsoft president, said that “the cyber aspects of the current war extend far beyond Ukraine and reflect the unique nature of cyberspace.”