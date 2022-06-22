Tusk slams central bank head

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Donald Tusk, leader of the main opposition group Civic Coalition (KO), has said that the swearing-in of Adam Glapinski for a second term as the central bank governor was “a symbolic and very bad moment in our history.”

Glapinski, who is supported by the ruling party, the conservative Law and Justice (PiS), is accused by the opposition of letting inflation get out of hand, with the rate soaring to 13.9 percent in May, its highest level in more than two decades.

According to opposition politicians, his failure to rein in inflation has forced the central bank to embark on an aggressive rate-hike cycle that has nearly doubled monthly mortgage payments for Polish households.

“It is a very symbolic and very bad moment in our history,” Tusk said in the eastern city of Bialystok on Wednesday. “Glapinski will continue to damage our economy for years to come and will use his post for his own interests and will do nothing to protect the budgets of Polish families.”

Tusk also warned that Poland is facing very tough times.

According to Tusk, “within days, we’ll see the direct effects of Adam Glapinski’s policy.”

“All those negative forecasts speaking of a simultaneous threat from inflation and a downturn, and even a recession, are unfortunately starting to be confirmed by facts, despite Glapinski’s and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s projections,” Tusk said.

The central bank governor is appointed for a six-year term.