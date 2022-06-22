Defence minister replaces Kaczynski in gov’t

Rafał Guz/PAP

Mariusz Blaszczak, the defence minister, has been appointed deputy prime minister responsible for security issues and will replace the ruling party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who has stepped down to focus on party management.

Poland’s president, Andrzej Duda, officially appointed Blaszczak to the role, which sees him become head of the Security Committee in the government, on Wednesday.

Kaczynski told PAP he would have resigned earlier had it not been for the start of the war in Ukraine.

Apart from Blaszczak, Duda also appointed three other government ministers.