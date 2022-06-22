Kuwait’s crown prince dissolves parliament and calls for early election

Kuwait’s crown prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah dissolved the parliament and called for an early election following a stand-off between the government and elected assembly which had been hindering fiscal reform.

The crown prince said in a televised speech, that decrees would be issued for the dissolution of parliament and for “elections in coming months”. Kuwait’s ruling emir, who has the constitutional power to dissolve parliament, made a brief appearance in which he mentioned that Sheikh Meshal his half-brother and designated heir, would speak on his behalf – in effect blessing the move.

Sheikh Meshal, who was assigned most of the emir’s duties late last year, said the domestic political scene was being “torn by disagreement and personal interests” to its own detriment, being a US-allied country and an OPEC oil producer.

The move comes at a time during which several opposition lawmakers have been staging an open-ended sit-in at the parliament complex to pressurise Sheikh Meshal into naming a new prime minister, and replace the caretaker head of government who is currently facing strong opposition in the parliament. The government resigned over two months ago ahead of a non-cooperation motion in parliament, against Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid.

Kuwait is known to ban political parties but has given its legislature more elasticity by comparison with equivalent bodies in other Gulf monarchies, including power to pass and block laws, interrogate ministers and file no-confidence motions against senior government officials.

Frequent political deadlock in Kuwait has for decades led to cabinet reshuffling and dissolution of parliament, hampering investment and reform.