Poland’s cyberspace defence forces teams up with Google

Poland’s Cyberspace Defence Forces (CDF) will work in partnership with Google in tackling cyber threats, the Polish defence minister said after talks with the internet giant’s vice president.

“CyberWojska [CDF] will work closely with Google in combating threats in cyberspace to which we are exposed every day, especially those from Russia,” Minister of Defence, Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter on Wednesday after the meeting with the vice president of Google, Karan Bhatia.

On February 8 2022, the defence ministry launched a new cyberspace force as a component of the army to build Poland’s resistance to cyberattacks. Brig. Gen. Karol Molenda was appointed as the force’s first commander.

In 2019, Poland established the National Cyberspace Security Centre, consolidating previously dispersed institutions that were active in the areas of cybersecurity, cryptology and IT.