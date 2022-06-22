Poland leads in use of EU cohesion funds says Duda

Marcin Obara/PAP

Poland is at the forefront in terms of using European funds for the purposes of cohesion policy, Andrzej Duda, the Polish president told the Congress 590 business event in Warsaw on Wednesday.

“We joined the EU some time ago, received cohesion funds from the EU in order to be able to catch up… to equalise the development, primarily in terms of infrastructure,” Duda said in his opening speech and added that these funds also served to create favourable conditions for running a business.

“We, as Poland, pride ourselves on the fact that over the last decades, especially the last two decades, we are at the forefront when it comes to using European funds for the purposes of the cohesion policy,” he said.

Duda added that the annually-held Congress was established in 2015 to help develop the Polish economy and show Poland as an attractive country to invest in. He said that the name of the conference, Congress 590, refers to the first three digits on barcodes that indicate Polish products.

According to the president, the focus of this year’s event is on the international cooperation within the Three Seas Initiative, formed by the 12 countries lying between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic seas and aimed to develop enhanced transport and energy infrastructure in the region.