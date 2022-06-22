Clarkson, Hammond and May send fans wild after spotted filming in Gdańsk, fuelling speculation of a Polish TGT episode

The former Top Gear trio who now host Amazon’s The Grand Tour were seen filming in Gdańsk and Gdynia sparking fevered speculation that a Polish episode is on the cards.

The Grand Tour

Car enthusiasts went into meltdown this week after spotting former Top Gear presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May recording in the Tricity area.

The trio who now host Amazon’s The Grand Tour were seen filming in Gdańsk and Gdynia sparking fevered speculation that a Polish episode is on the cards.

On Monday, readers of the trojmiasto.pl website spotted a cavalcade of unusual vehicles with the hosts behind the wheels.

Clarkson was driving a Mitsuoka Le-Seyde built by the Japanese based on a Nissan Silvia S13, Hammond was in an American truck-roadster hybrid (Chevrolet SSR) and May in the “soap dish on wheels” (Crosley Convertible).

On Reddit, one reader revealed the crew’s alleged plans. According to his “confirmed information,” there are two special episodes in production – one in Poland and the other in Scandinavia.

According to the moto3m.pl website, the whole trip has been shrouded in mystery, with neither local media nor police knowing much about it.

The website also reports that the film crew were shooting in several places in Gdańsk – including the post-shipyard areas, the port and Westerplatte.

Leaving Gdańsk on Tuesday, The Grand Tour crew, numbering about 100 people and a dozen vehicles, set off for Poznań.

Amazon has yet to disclosing details of the new “The Grand Tour” series but video posted on their YouTube shows the trio filming in the area.

And Hammond posted sneak peek pics on Instagram, too.

Social media has now been flooded with comments from fans. One posted: “So excited for this! Hopefully the new special will be out soon too!”

Another said: “Cannot wait to see the full thing.”

While yet another commented simply: “YES YES YES))))))”

Last year, Clarkson pondered where the British could emigrate in search of a better life and his list included Poland.

Writing in a newspaper column, the 62-year-old said: ”Soon Britain will become a third world country, full of misery, shattered ambitions of carbon neutrality and closure brawls,” he wrote in a newspaper column.

“We would all be happy in Eastern Europe. More specifically, Poland.

“We sit and complain that all truck drivers and builders have returned to Poland. If that’s what we want – well-built houses and regular supplies of toilet paper – why don’t we move to Warsaw?”

He added: “There are proper seasons there: – winter with snow and hot summers.”