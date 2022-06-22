Greece, Malta, Cyprus at risk of losing food security due to Russian invasion: report

Greece, Malta and Cyprus have been at the greatest risk out of all EU member states of losing food security as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a report by the Polish Economic Institute showed.

To research the phenomenon at hand, the institute came up with a Sensitivity Index (SI) that constitutes wheat production self-reliance of a given country, the share of Ukrainian and Russian wheat in a given country’s wheat stocks, and the share of grains and root crops in the energy balance of a given country.

The Institute’s latest “Crisis Demand in the Food Market as a result of the invasion of Ukraine” report showed that Benin (SI = 97,6), North Korea (SI = 97,3), Sudan (SI = 92,5), Nicaragua (SI = 90,8) and the Democratic Republic of Kongo (SI = 89,8) are at the greatest risk worldwide of losing their food security due to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Next were Armenia, Lebanon, Georgia and Rwanda. The population of all of these countries combined amounts to 300 mln inhabitants.

Meanwhile, Greece, Malta and Cyprus topped the chart in Europe. Still, they ranked in the second hundred worldwide. “Thus, no serious risk of food crisis exists in their cases,” the report reads.

Nevertheless, the Institute’s Marek Wąsiński remarked that the Russian aggression may cause a serious global food crisis that will be felt mostly by poorer countries that are dependent on grains and food products imported from Russia and Ukraine. In line with the report, over 90 percent of Benin, Mongolia, Armenia, North Korea, Sudan, Lebanon and Belarus’ wheat imports originate from Russia and Ukraine.

Mr Wąsiński said that the impact of the invasion will ripple through Europe as well. “Food prices may rise by 20 percent y/y after the Summer holidays as a result of the Russian invasion and drought in Europe and worldwide, which, in turn, will drive inflation in Europe,” Mr Wąsińśki said.

It was stressed in the report that Russia is responsible for the ongoing food crisis not just because of its invasion but also its deliberate action affecting agrifood markets. The Institute’s analysts stressed that Russia was pillaging Ukraine’s wheat, destroying its food warehouses and blocking Ukrainian ports that used to export agri-food products.

“The dependency of many African and Asian states on Russian wheat imports has been much larger than on those originating from Ukraine,” Jan Strzelecki of the Institute noted.

The authors of the report stressed that even after the war had ended, “food prices will not be quick to fall, contrarily, they will remain high.”