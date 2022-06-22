Reshuffle among Russian officers: Report

Reports of a reshuffle among senior officers in the Russian army suggest a purge related to failures during the invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, volunteers and recruits without adequate training continue to be sent to the front lines, according to the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

“The Kremlin recently replaced the commander of the Russian Airborne (VDV) forces and may have fired the commander of the Southern Military District and appointed a new overall commander of Russian forces in Ukraine,” the institute wrote in its latest report.

The #Kremlin recently replaced the commander of the #VDV forces, may have fired the commander of the SMD, and appointed a new overall cmdr of #Russian forces in #Ukraine, indicating ongoing dysfunction in the Kremlin’s conduct of the war.

Read the latest: https://t.co/9frtkVlJIK pic.twitter.com/nfMB4smjfH

— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) June 22, 2022

Problems in the Russian army

In regard to the resignation of General Alexander Dvornikov, who was in command of operations in Ukraine the report cites several sources confirming this information. He was to be replaced by Deputy Defence Minister General Gennady Zydko. The investigative website Bellingcat claimed that President Vladimir Putin planned to oust Dvornikov because of his alcohol abuse and poor leadership resulting in a lack of trust among soldiers.

Such rotations are not actions normally taken in the face of a major victory

. They testify to an “ongoing dysfunction in the Kremlin’s conduct of the war,” the ISW experts assessed.

Meanwhile, the Russian army continues to face difficulties replenishing losses on the frontline and is sending soldiers to war without adequate preparation. According to the BBC’s Russia desk, new recruits receive only 3-7 days of training before being sent “to the most active sections of the front

“.

“The BBC also reported that volunteers within the conventional Russian military, Rosgvardia units, and Wagner Group mercenaries have become Russia’s main assault force, as opposed to full conventional military units,” ISW wrote.

On Tuesday Russian troops carried out several successful approaches towards towns southeast of Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk region) and are seeking to attack Lysychansk from the south to avoid the difficulties of forcing the Donets River, which separates the two towns.

Here are today's control-of-terrain maps for #Russia's invasion of #Ukraine from @TheStudyofWar and @criticalthreats. pic.twitter.com/oZv47SaTA3

— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) June 21, 2022

Meanwhile, in the occupied territories of Ukraine, the Russian administration is still finding it difficult to recruit collaborators and most likely relies on Russian officials in an attempt to consolidate its power, ISW experts say.