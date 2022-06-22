Polish food exports rise in first four months of 2022

Exports of Polish agricultural and food products grew by 19.5 percent year on year between January and April 2022, reaching a value of EUR 14.0 billion, the National Support Centre for Agriculture (KOWR) has told PAP.

Poland exported most of its produce, 75 percent, to other EU countries in the first four months of the year. The value of shipments to the EU reached EUR 10.4 billion, up 25.5 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

Non-EU countries imported Polish agricultural goods to the value of EUR 3.5 billion in the same period, up 5.0 percent compared to the first four months of 2021.

Polish agricultural and food exports were dominated by poultry and bakery products while animal feed, chocolate products and beef came next.

“The increase in revenues from the export of agri-food products was largely due to high prices on the international market, caused by global inflation factors, and the favorable zloty against the euro exchange rate for exporters,” Marcin Wronski, a KOWR deputy head, told PAP on Wednesday.

Last year, exports of Polish food and agricultural goods reached a record-high value of EUR 37 billion and were up EUR 3 billion on 2020.