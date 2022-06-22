Poland welcomes 4.24 mln Ukrainian refugees since invasion started

Poland has welcomed as many as 4.24 million people who crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border since February 24, that is when Russia invaded Ukraine, according to data provided by the Polish Border Guard on Wednesday morning.

Border Guard officers carried out around 23,800 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine on Tuesday. By 7 am on Wednesday, the number of arrivals had reached around 7,500 people.

#Pomagamy🇺🇦

Od 24.02 #funkcjonariuszeSG odprawili w przejściach granicznych na kierunku z🇺🇦do🇵🇱4,238 mln os.

Wczoraj tj.21.06➡️23,8 tys.

Dziś do godz.07.00➡️7,5 tys.

W dn.21.06 z🇵🇱do🇺🇦odprawiono 23,5 tys. osób, od 24.02➡️2,266 mln os. pic.twitter.com/3ZwNcz8epr

— Straż Graniczna (@Straz_Graniczna) June 22, 2022

The Border Guard also said that on Tuesday 23,500 people had left Poland for Ukraine. In total, 2.27 million people have left Poland for Ukraine since the start of hostilities.